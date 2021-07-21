Trending:
Alcantara scheduled to start for Miami against Washington

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (40-55, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (45-49, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-9, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.32 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Miami will play on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 27-24 in home games in 2020. Washington has slugged .422 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 18-34 away from home. The Miami offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Finnegan earned his fourth victory and Josh Bell went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Richard Bleier registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 37 extra base hits and is batting .321.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 84 hits and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .322 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

