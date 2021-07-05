Aliseda leads Chicago against Orlando City SC after 2-goal outing

Orlando City SC (6-2-3) vs. Chicago Fire (2-7-2)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +143, Orlando City SC +157, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ignacio Aliseda leads Chicago into a matchup with Orlando City SC after registering two goals against Atlanta United FC.

The Fire compiled a 5-10-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-3 in home matches. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall and 3-3-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season and registered 35 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Gaston Gimenez, Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

