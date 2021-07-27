On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Blacks to play US Eagles at FedEx Field in October

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 6:28 pm
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the All Blacks will play the United States at FedEx Field outside Washington D.C. in October.

The All Blacks will meet the US Eagles on Oct. 23 to play for the new 1874 Cup. The trophy references the year of the first rugby match played in the United States, between McGill and Harvard University.

The All Blacks added the match as part of their autumn tour to Britain and France.

New Zealand last played the United States in 2014 when it won 74-6 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The United States is bidding to host the 2027 or 2031 men’s Rugby World Cup or the 2029 women’s Rugby World Cup.

