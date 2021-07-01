Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 51 31 .622 _
Tampa Bay 47 34 .580
Toronto 41 38 .519
New York 41 39 .513 9
Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 32 .600 _
Cleveland 42 35 .545
Detroit 36 45 .444 12½
Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½
Kansas City 33 47 .413 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 33 .593 _
Oakland 48 35 .578 1
Seattle 43 39 .524
Los Angeles 39 41 .488
Texas 32 49 .395 16

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Houston 2

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3) at Detroit (Mize 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 5-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 4-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at Oakland (Montas 7-7), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

