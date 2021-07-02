On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 51 31 .622 _
Tampa Bay 47 34 .580
Toronto 41 38 .519
New York 41 39 .513 9
Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 32 .600 _
Cleveland 42 36 .538 5
Detroit 36 45 .444 12½
Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½
Kansas City 33 47 .413 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 49 33 .598 _
Oakland 48 35 .578
Seattle 43 39 .524 6
Los Angeles 39 41 .488 9
Texas 32 49 .395 16½

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Houston 7, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-4), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-10) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman