On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 52 31 .627 _
Tampa Bay 47 35 .573
Toronto 42 38 .525
New York 41 40 .506 10
Baltimore 27 55 .329 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 32 .605 _
Cleveland 42 37 .532 6
Detroit 36 46 .439 13½
Kansas City 34 47 .420 15
Minnesota 33 47 .413 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 50 33 .602 _
Oakland 48 36 .571
Seattle 44 39 .530 6
Los Angeles 40 41 .494 9
Texas 32 50 .390 17½

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Cleveland 3

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 4

Boston 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 7

Seattle 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Toronto (Ray 6-3), 1:07 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 8-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Maeda 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-7) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman