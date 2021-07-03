All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|52
|31
|.627
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|35
|.573
|4½
|Toronto
|42
|38
|.525
|8½
|New York
|41
|40
|.506
|10
|Baltimore
|27
|55
|.329
|24½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|32
|.605
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|37
|.532
|6
|Detroit
|36
|46
|.439
|13½
|Kansas City
|34
|47
|.420
|15
|Minnesota
|33
|47
|.413
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|33
|.602
|_
|Oakland
|48
|36
|.571
|2½
|Seattle
|44
|39
|.530
|6
|Los Angeles
|40
|41
|.494
|9
|Texas
|32
|50
|.390
|17½
___
Friday’s Games
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 4
Boston 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 7
Seattle 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Toronto (Ray 6-3), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 8-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Maeda 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-7) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments