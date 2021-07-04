On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 52 32 .619 _
Tampa Bay 47 36 .566
Toronto 43 38 .531
New York 41 40 .506
Baltimore 27 56 .325 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 33 .598 _
Cleveland 42 38 .525 6
Detroit 37 46 .446 12½
Kansas City 35 47 .427 14
Minnesota 33 48 .407 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 51 33 .607 _
Oakland 49 36 .576
Seattle 44 40 .524 7
Los Angeles 41 41 .500 9
Texas 33 50 .398 17½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Boston 6, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1

Texas 7, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 1-1) at Texas (Allard 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman