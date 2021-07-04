All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|52
|32
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|36
|.566
|4½
|Toronto
|43
|38
|.531
|7½
|New York
|41
|40
|.506
|9½
|Baltimore
|27
|56
|.325
|24½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|33
|.598
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|38
|.525
|6
|Detroit
|37
|46
|.446
|12½
|Kansas City
|35
|47
|.427
|14
|Minnesota
|33
|48
|.407
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|51
|33
|.607
|_
|Oakland
|49
|36
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|44
|40
|.524
|7
|Los Angeles
|41
|41
|.500
|9
|Texas
|33
|50
|.398
|17½
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3
Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 3, Cleveland 2
Oakland 7, Boston 6, 12 innings
L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1
Texas 7, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 1-1) at Texas (Allard 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
