Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 53 32 .624 _
Tampa Bay 48 36 .571
Toronto 43 39 .524
New York 42 41 .506 10
Baltimore 27 57 .321 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 34 .590 _
Cleveland 42 39 .519 6
Detroit 38 46 .452 11½
Kansas City 35 48 .422 14
Minnesota 34 48 .415 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 52 33 .612 _
Oakland 49 37 .570
Seattle 45 40 .529 7
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 9
Texas 33 51 .393 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Boston 1, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department delivers 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador