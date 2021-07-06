Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 54 32 .628 _
Tampa Bay 49 36 .576
Toronto 43 40 .518
New York 42 41 .506 10½
Baltimore 28 57 .329 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 35 .583 _
Cleveland 42 40 .512 6
Detroit 39 46 .459 10½
Minnesota 35 48 .422 13½
Kansas City 35 49 .417 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 52 33 .612 _
Oakland 49 37 .570
Seattle 45 40 .529 7
Los Angeles 42 42 .500
Texas 33 52 .388 19

___

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

