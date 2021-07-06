All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|54
|32
|.628
|_
|Tampa Bay
|49
|36
|.576
|4½
|Toronto
|43
|40
|.518
|9½
|New York
|42
|41
|.506
|10½
|Baltimore
|28
|57
|.329
|25½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|35
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|40
|.512
|6
|Detroit
|39
|46
|.459
|10½
|Minnesota
|35
|48
|.422
|13½
|Kansas City
|35
|49
|.417
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|33
|.612
|_
|Oakland
|49
|37
|.570
|3½
|Seattle
|45
|40
|.529
|7
|Los Angeles
|42
|42
|.500
|9½
|Texas
|33
|52
|.388
|19
___
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
