East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|54
|33
|.621
|_
|Tampa Bay
|49
|36
|.576
|4
|Toronto
|43
|40
|.518
|9
|New York
|43
|41
|.512
|9½
|Baltimore
|28
|57
|.329
|25
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|50
|35
|.588
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|40
|.512
|6½
|Detroit
|39
|47
|.453
|11½
|Kansas City
|36
|49
|.424
|14
|Minnesota
|35
|49
|.417
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|33
|.616
|_
|Oakland
|49
|38
|.563
|4½
|Seattle
|45
|41
|.523
|8
|Los Angeles
|43
|42
|.506
|9½
|Texas
|34
|52
|.395
|19
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Texas 10, Detroit 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 9, Oakland 6
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Seattle 1
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Montas 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
