Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 54 34 .614 _
Tampa Bay 51 36 .586
Toronto 44 40 .524 8
New York 44 42 .512 9
Baltimore 28 58 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 51 35 .593 _
Cleveland 42 42 .500 8
Detroit 40 47 .460 11½
Kansas City 36 50 .419 15
Minnesota 35 50 .412 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 54 34 .614 _
Oakland 50 39 .562
Seattle 46 42 .523 8
Los Angeles 44 42 .512 9
Texas 34 53 .391 19½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 5, Texas 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-3) at Baltimore (López 2-11), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at Texas (Lyles 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

