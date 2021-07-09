On Air: Agency in Focus
American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 54 34 .614 _
Tampa Bay 51 36 .586
Toronto 44 40 .524 8
New York 44 42 .512 9
Baltimore 28 58 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 51 35 .593 _
Cleveland 43 42 .506
Detroit 40 48 .455 12
Minnesota 36 50 .419 15
Kansas City 36 51 .414 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 54 34 .614 _
Oakland 50 39 .562
Seattle 46 42 .523 8
Los Angeles 44 42 .512 9
Texas 34 53 .391 19½

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-7) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Seattle (Flexen 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

