All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|54
|34
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|51
|36
|.586
|2½
|Toronto
|44
|40
|.524
|8
|New York
|44
|42
|.512
|9
|Baltimore
|28
|58
|.326
|25
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|51
|35
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|43
|42
|.506
|7½
|Detroit
|40
|48
|.455
|12
|Minnesota
|36
|50
|.419
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|51
|.414
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|34
|.614
|_
|Oakland
|50
|39
|.562
|4½
|Seattle
|46
|42
|.523
|8
|Los Angeles
|44
|42
|.512
|9
|Texas
|34
|53
|.391
|19½
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 2, Houston 1
Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 6-7) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Seattle (Flexen 7-3), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments