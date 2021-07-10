On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 55 34 .618 _
Tampa Bay 52 36 .591
Toronto 44 41 .518 9
New York 45 42 .517 9
Baltimore 28 59 .322 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 52 35 .598 _
Cleveland 44 42 .512
Detroit 40 49 .449 13
Minnesota 37 50 .425 15
Kansas City 36 52 .409 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 54 35 .607 _
Oakland 50 40 .556
Seattle 47 42 .528 7
Los Angeles 44 43 .506 9
Texas 35 53 .398 18½

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 2-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Texas (Allard 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AL at NL, 11:33 p.m.

