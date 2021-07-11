All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Tampa Bay
|53
|37
|.589
|1½
|New York
|46
|42
|.523
|7½
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|Baltimore
|28
|60
|.318
|25½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|53
|35
|.602
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|42
|.517
|7½
|Detroit
|40
|50
|.444
|14
|Minnesota
|38
|50
|.432
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|36
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|51
|40
|.560
|3½
|Seattle
|48
|42
|.533
|6
|Los Angeles
|44
|44
|.500
|9
|Texas
|35
|54
|.393
|18½
___
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Minnesota 9, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 5, Boston 4
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
