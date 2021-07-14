On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 55 36 .604 _
Tampa Bay 53 37 .589
New York 46 43 .517 8
Toronto 45 42 .517 8
Baltimore 28 61 .315 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 35 .607 _
Cleveland 45 42 .517 8
Detroit 40 51 .440 15
Minnesota 39 50 .438 15
Kansas City 36 53 .404 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 55 36 .604 _
Oakland 52 40 .565
Seattle 48 43 .527 7
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9
Texas 35 55 .389 19½

___

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

