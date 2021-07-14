All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Tampa Bay
|53
|37
|.589
|1½
|New York
|46
|43
|.517
|8
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|Baltimore
|28
|61
|.315
|26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|35
|.607
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|Detroit
|40
|51
|.440
|15
|Minnesota
|39
|50
|.438
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|52
|40
|.565
|3½
|Seattle
|48
|43
|.527
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|9
|Texas
|35
|55
|.389
|19½
___
Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
