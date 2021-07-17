All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|56
|36
|.609
|_
|Tampa Bay
|54
|37
|.593
|1½
|Toronto
|46
|42
|.523
|8
|New York
|46
|44
|.511
|9
|Baltimore
|28
|62
|.311
|27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|36
|.600
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|43
|.511
|8
|Detroit
|40
|51
|.440
|14½
|Minnesota
|39
|50
|.438
|14½
|Kansas City
|37
|53
|.411
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|36
|.609
|_
|Oakland
|53
|40
|.570
|3½
|Seattle
|49
|43
|.533
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|45
|.500
|10
|Texas
|35
|56
|.385
|20½
___
Friday’s Games
Toronto 10, Texas 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 5, Cleveland 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
