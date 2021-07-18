On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 56 37 .602 _
Tampa Bay 55 38 .591 1
Toronto 47 42 .528 7
New York 47 44 .516 8
Baltimore 29 62 .319 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 56 36 .609 _
Cleveland 46 43 .517
Detroit 43 51 .457 14
Minnesota 39 53 .424 17
Kansas City 37 54 .407 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 56 38 .596 _
Oakland 53 41 .564 3
Seattle 49 44 .527
Los Angeles 46 45 .505
Texas 35 57 .380 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

