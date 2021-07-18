All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|56
|37
|.602
|_
|Tampa Bay
|55
|38
|.591
|1
|Toronto
|47
|42
|.528
|7
|New York
|47
|44
|.516
|8
|Baltimore
|29
|62
|.319
|26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|56
|36
|.609
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|43
|.517
|8½
|Detroit
|43
|51
|.457
|14
|Minnesota
|39
|53
|.424
|17
|Kansas City
|37
|54
|.407
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|38
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|3
|Seattle
|49
|44
|.527
|6½
|Los Angeles
|46
|45
|.505
|8½
|Texas
|35
|57
|.380
|20
___
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4
Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 7, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
