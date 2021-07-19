Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 56 38 .596 _
Tampa Bay 55 38 .591 ½
Toronto 48 42 .533 6
New York 48 44 .522 7
Baltimore 30 62 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 56 37 .602 _
Cleveland 47 43 .522
Detroit 43 51 .457 13½
Minnesota 40 53 .430 16
Kansas City 37 55 .402 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 56 38 .596 _
Oakland 53 42 .558
Seattle 50 44 .532 6
Los Angeles 46 46 .500 9
Texas 35 58 .376 20½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0

Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game

        Read more: Sports News

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3), 3:37 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico