On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 57 38 .600 _
Tampa Bay 57 39 .594 ½
New York 49 44 .527 7
Toronto 48 43 .527 7
Baltimore 31 64 .326 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 37 .611 _
Cleveland 47 45 .511
Detroit 45 51 .469 13½
Minnesota 40 55 .421 18
Kansas City 38 55 .409 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 58 38 .604 _
Oakland 55 42 .567
Seattle 51 44 .537
Los Angeles 46 48 .489 11
Texas 35 60 .368 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Detroit 4, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 5

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-9) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Seattle (Flexen 9-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center