Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 58 38 .604 _
Tampa Bay 57 39 .594 1
New York 50 44 .532 7
Toronto 48 44 .522 8
Baltimore 31 64 .326 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 38 .604 _
Cleveland 48 45 .516
Detroit 46 51 .474 12½
Minnesota 41 55 .427 17
Kansas City 39 55 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 58 39 .598 _
Oakland 55 42 .567 3
Seattle 51 45 .531
Los Angeles 46 48 .489 10½
Texas 35 61 .365 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 4, Texas 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Cleveland 5, Houston 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 2-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 8-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

