Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 60 38 .612 _
Tampa Bay 59 39 .602 1
New York 50 46 .521 9
Toronto 48 45 .516
Baltimore 32 64 .333 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 39 .598 _
Cleveland 48 47 .505 9
Detroit 47 52 .475 12
Minnesota 42 56 .429 16½
Kansas City 40 55 .421 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 59 39 .602 _
Oakland 56 43 .566
Seattle 52 46 .531 7
Los Angeles 47 49 .490 11
Texas 35 63 .357 24

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

Baltimore 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7, Texas 3

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Lester 3-4) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Boston (Pérez 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

