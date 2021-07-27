Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 62 39 .614 _
Tampa Bay 60 40 .600
New York 51 47 .520
Toronto 49 47 .510 10½
Baltimore 34 64 .347 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 59 41 .590 _
Cleveland 49 48 .505
Detroit 47 55 .461 13
Kansas City 43 55 .439 15
Minnesota 43 58 .426 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 61 40 .604 _
Oakland 56 45 .554 5
Seattle 55 46 .545 6
Los Angeles 50 49 .505 10
Texas 35 65 .350 25½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2

Seattle 11, Houston 8

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Odorizzi 3-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

