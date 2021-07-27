All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|62
|39
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|.600
|1½
|New York
|51
|47
|.520
|9½
|Toronto
|49
|47
|.510
|10½
|Baltimore
|34
|64
|.347
|26½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|59
|41
|.590
|_
|Cleveland
|49
|48
|.505
|8½
|Detroit
|47
|55
|.461
|13
|Kansas City
|43
|55
|.439
|15
|Minnesota
|43
|58
|.426
|16½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|40
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|56
|45
|.554
|5
|Seattle
|55
|46
|.545
|6
|Los Angeles
|50
|49
|.505
|10
|Texas
|35
|65
|.350
|25½
___
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2
Seattle 11, Houston 8
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Odorizzi 3-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 3:40 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
