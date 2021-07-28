All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|62
|40
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|60
|41
|.594
|1½
|New York
|52
|47
|.525
|8½
|Toronto
|50
|47
|.515
|9½
|Baltimore
|34
|65
|.343
|26½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|60
|41
|.594
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|49
|.505
|9
|Detroit
|49
|55
|.471
|12½
|Kansas City
|43
|56
|.434
|16
|Minnesota
|43
|60
|.417
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|40
|.612
|_
|Oakland
|57
|46
|.553
|6
|Seattle
|55
|48
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|50
|50
|.500
|11½
|Texas
|36
|65
|.356
|26
___
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2
Miami 7, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 5, Arizona 4
Detroit 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings
San Diego 7, Oakland 4
Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 8, Seattle 6
Toronto at Boston, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 17, Minnesota 14
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Houston 11, Seattle 4
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 9-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
