On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 63 40 .612 _
Tampa Bay 60 42 .588
New York 53 47 .530
Toronto 50 48 .510 10½
Baltimore 35 65 .350 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 42 .588 _
Cleveland 50 49 .505
Detroit 49 55 .471 12
Kansas City 44 56 .440 15
Minnesota 43 60 .417 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 63 40 .612 _
Oakland 57 46 .553 6
Seattle 55 48 .534 8
Los Angeles 51 50 .505 11
Texas 36 66 .353 26½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Detroit 17, Minnesota 14

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Houston 11, Seattle 4

Boston 4, Toronto 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Arizona 3, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Stripling 3-6), 7:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Baltimore (Harvey 5-10) at Detroit (Skubal 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Texas (Allard 2-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality