Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 63 41 .606 _
Tampa Bay 61 42 .592
New York 53 48 .525
Toronto 51 48 .515
Baltimore 35 66 .347 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 43 .583 _
Cleveland 50 49 .505 8
Detroit 50 55 .476 11
Kansas City 45 56 .446 14
Minnesota 43 60 .417 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 63 40 .612 _
Oakland 58 46 .558
Seattle 55 48 .534 8
Los Angeles 51 51 .500 11½
Texas 36 66 .353 26½

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Minor 8-8) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-3) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.

