East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|63
|41
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|61
|42
|.592
|1½
|New York
|53
|48
|.525
|8½
|Toronto
|51
|48
|.515
|9½
|Baltimore
|35
|66
|.347
|26½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|60
|43
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|49
|.505
|8
|Detroit
|50
|55
|.476
|11
|Kansas City
|45
|56
|.446
|14
|Minnesota
|43
|60
|.417
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|40
|.612
|_
|Oakland
|58
|46
|.558
|5½
|Seattle
|55
|48
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|51
|51
|.500
|11½
|Texas
|36
|66
|.353
|26½
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Minor 8-8) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-3) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
