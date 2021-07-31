On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 31, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 63 42 .600 _
Tampa Bay 62 42 .596 ½
New York 54 48 .529
Toronto 52 48 .520
Baltimore 36 66 .353 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 61 43 .587 _
Cleveland 50 50 .500 9
Detroit 50 56 .472 12
Kansas City 45 57 .441 15
Minnesota 43 61 .413 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 64 40 .615 _
Oakland 59 46 .562
Seattle 56 48 .538 8
Los Angeles 51 52 .495 12½
Texas 36 67 .350 27½

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Seattle 9, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 4

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 9, San Francisco 6

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-9) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

