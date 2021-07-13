Trending:
Anaheim Ducks re-sign Carrick brothers, Vinni Lettieri

July 13, 2021 7:35 pm
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed brothers Sam and Trevor Carrick and right wing Vinni Lettieri to one-year contract extensions.

The Ducks announced the moves Tuesday. Sam Carrick got a one-way contract, while Lettieri and Trevor Carrick will be on two-way contracts.

Sam Carrick scored an NHL career-high six points in his 13 games with the Ducks last season. The 29-year-old center has appeared in 47 NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto, but has spent most of his pro career in the AHL. He is the career scoring leader for the Ducks’ top affiliate in San Diego.

Trevor Carrick was acquired by Anaheim in a trade with San Jose last January. The defenseman has appeared in seven NHL games for the Sharks and Carolina while playing 434 AHL games.

Lettieri appeared in five games with the Ducks last season. He has 51 games of NHL experience with Anaheim and the New York Rangers.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

