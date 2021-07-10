On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Anderson, Reynolds lift Pirates past Mets 6-2 in DH opener

LARRY FLEISHER
July 10, 2021 6:47 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched five innings and helped himself with a tiebreaking homer, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-2 victory over Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

All-Star Bryan Reynolds also connected as last-place Pittsburgh bounced back from a 13-4 loss in the opener of the four-game set on Friday. John Nogowski had two hits and two RBIs.

Anderson (5-8) won consecutive starts for the second time this season, allowing two runs and six hits. He went winless in an eight-start span from May 15-June 28.

The game was tied at 2 when Anderson went deep with two out in the fifth, driving a 1-1 cutter from Stroman over the wall in right-center. It was Anderson’s second career homer in 152 at-bats and first since July 9, 2016, for Colorado against Philadelphia.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Reynolds was robbed of a home run when Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made a terrific leaping catch at the wall in the first. But Reynolds easily cleared the fence in right-center on his two-run homer off Trevor May in the sixth.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent