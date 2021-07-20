Trending:
Anderson scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Kansas City

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (37-55, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (56-39, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (6-8, 5.67 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -165, Royals +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Whit Merrifield and the Royals will take on the Brewers Tuesday.

The Brewers are 27-21 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .383 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a .492 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Royals are 15-31 on the road. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .358.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Scott Barlow earned his second victory and Michael A. Taylor went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. J.P. Feyereisen took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 17 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 37 extra base hits and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Royals: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Devin Williams: (elbow), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Brad Boxberger: (undisclosed), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

