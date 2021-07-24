On Air: Motley Fool Money
Angels’ Sandoval has no-hitter through 7 against Twins

BRIAN HALL
July 24, 2021 9:05 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Sandoval has struck out 10, walked a batter and hit one. He’s thrown 90 pitches at Target Field on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old lefty has kept the Twins at bay with a combination of his sinker, changeup and slow curveball.

Sandoval has made 26 career starts in the majors. He began the day with a 2-4 record and a 3.86 ERA this season.

Minnesota, who traded Nelson Cruz this week, hasn’t challenged for a hit against Sandoval. Miguel Sanó reached base on a throwing error by shortstop José Iglesias to start the fifth, but Sandoval struck out three straight batters.

The Angels lead 2-0.

