Angola 28, Japan 25
|Angola
|15
|13
|—
|28
|Japan
|13
|12
|—
|25
Angola_I. Guialo 5, A. Kassoma 5, N. Santos 5, M. Cazanga 3, M. Quizelete 3, A. Carlos 2, L. Venancio 2, W. Dombaxi 1, H. Paulo 1, H. Sousa 1.
Japan_N. Hara 6, S. Fujii 5, M. Ishitate 4, M. Horikawa 3, Y. Sunami 2, A. Ikehara 1, M. Kondo 1, H. Sasaki 1, Y. Tanabe 1, A. Yokoshima 1.
Red Cards_None.
Referees_Mariana Garcia, Argentina. Maria Ines Paolantoni, Argentina. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Balazs Soos, Hungary. Monika Hagen, Norway. Branka Maric, Serbia.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments