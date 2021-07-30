On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Olympians in motion from above and below

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 3:33 am
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Olympic athletes can be enthralling from many angles. Some perspectives say more than others.

Like an overhead shot of Chinese divers Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi entering the water. Only their feet remain above the surface, equal in height at the end of a near-perfectly synchronized performance.

There’s U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee leaping off the balance beam, her face pointed toward the ceiling — no eyes on her 4-inch-wide landing target.

Or the popping lat muscles that propel Tatjana Schoenmaker’s breaststroke, taken days before the South African set a world record in the 200-meter.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Associated Press is using 13 robotic cameras and over 30 remote devices to capture images at the Tokyo Games. Some are suspended from trusses built into venue ceilings. Others are weighted to the bottom of pools. They’re at sport climbing and weightlifting, basketball and boxing.

Using joy sticks and remote viewing monitors, AP photographers can capture the precision required to clear the high bar, the speed at which divers fall toward the water or the agony of a lifter who failed to raise her weight.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171