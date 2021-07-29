On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Tears of victory, defeat for Tokyo Olympians

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 7:14 am
< a min read
      

An equestrian hugging his horse. A surfer slumped over his board. A judoka raising her fists in jubilation while her opponent, prone on the mat, buries her face in her hands.

The Tokyo Olympics have focused attention on athletes’ mental health as never before, whether it is Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka struggling to live up to the hopes of her home country or American gymnast Simone Biles saying she wasn’t in the right “headspace” to compete.

Others cried tears of joy, like Katie Ledecky after winning gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle. Or tears of sadness, like Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei after settling for silver in the men’s 60kg judo competition. And for some who fought through the sweltering temperatures in Tokyo, like the Chilean women’s soccer team after a loss to Japan, there seemed to be no more energy left to cry.

These Associated Press photos capture the athletes’ emotions as they celebrate their wins, mourn their losses or just collapse in exhaustion from the effort.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality