On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP source: Jets give QB Zach Wilson 4-year, $35.15 deal

DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
July 29, 2021 1:32 pm
1 min read
      

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, missed the first two days of training camp practices while the two sides hammered out details. The deal is worth $35.15 million, including a signing bonus of $22.9 million, and has a fifth-year team option.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal. NFL Network first reported that the sides reached an agreement.

Offset language in the contract was among the issues causing a hangup. That practice, shared by most NFL teams, provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of a contract.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

NFL Network and ESPN reported the sides compromised with Wilson receiving his signing bonus within 15 days and the team keeping its offset language in the contract.

Wilson is the last of this year’s first-rounders to get his deal after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, on Wednesday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality