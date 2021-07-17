On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP source: Ohtani donates HR Derby winnings to Angels’ staff

JOE REEDY
July 17, 2021 12:12 am
1 min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani donated his winnings from this week’s Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels’ support stuff.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.

The two-way Japanese sensation handed out the checks before the Angels’ game Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Ohtani has not commented on it.

Besides becoming the first Japanese player to participate in the home run derby, Ohtani was the first player in All-Star Game history to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter. He threw a perfect first inning and was 0 for 2 in the AL’s 5-2 victory on Tuesday.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Ohtani was the top seed in Monday’s Derby but was eliminated in the first round after he lost a swing-off to Washington’s Juan Soto.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets won the Derby and took the $1 million prize. Baltimore’s Trey Mancini was second and took home $500,000.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea