AP sources: Larsson, Driedger to Kraken in expansion draft

SEATTLE (AP) — Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal said the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal said the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the expansion draft Wednesday night.

Larsson, a 28-year-old from Sweden, was a pending free agent the Edmonton Oilers were interested in re-signing. The Florida Panthers expected to lose Driedger, either to the Kraken or in free agency.

The Kraken have also been linked to Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, a pending free agent.

Their 30 expansion draft picks were due at 10 a.m. EDT. They will be revealed beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

The biggest question is whether Seattle selected Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was stellar on a run to the Stanley Cup Final but has a questionable injury status.

___

Whyno reported from Washington.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.