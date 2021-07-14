On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top 25 Podcast: New-look Clemson tries to stay atop ACC

RALPH D. RUSSO
July 14, 2021 12:47 pm
< a min read
      

The post-Trevor Lawrence era begins at Clemson with the Tigers still the prohibitive favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for a seventh consecutive season.

On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast, David Hale from ESPN joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the ACC from Clemson at the top to Syracuse at the bottom. North Carolina and Miami appear to be the leading contenders to snap the Tigers’ run of dominance in the conference.

What will transfer-heavy Florida State look like in Year 2 of its rebuild under coach Mike Norvell? Will Justin Fuente’s status at Virginia Tech be sorted out by mid-October?

Can Louisville rebound in the Atlantic Division? Is North Carolina State primed to push Clemson?

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Hale and Russo hit on every team in a conference that is loaded with experienced quarterbacks and still looking for a second dominant team to emerge.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has steak sandwich at Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop in Iowa