AP Top 25 Podcast: OU gets defensive; ISU goes next level

RALPH D. RUSSO
July 21, 2021 1:34 pm
Oklahoma has won six straight Big 12 championships and the Sooners enter the 2021 season with the most well-rounded team coach Lincoln Riley has had.

What can stop the Sooners from making it seven straight titles?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Max Olson of The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the Big 12.

Iowa State is considered the top contender to dethrone Oklahoma, but can the upstart Cyclones find another level of performance under coach Matt Campbell?

Steve Sarkisian becomes the latest coach to try to bring Texas back.

In the middle of the conference, Oklahoma State and TCU are hoping for talented quarterbacks to find consistency, and West Virginia needs more firepower to go with a tough defense.

Is Texas Tech’s Matt Wells in a make-or-break year already in Lubbock?

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

