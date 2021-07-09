Trending:
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 2:00 am
JULY 2 – JULY 8, 2021

A week of major sporting events from the seventh stage of the Tour de France, Roger Federer competing at Wimbledon to England and Italy celebrating reaching the finals of the Euro 2020 soccer championship, Forest fires in Cyprus, and a man self-medicating with COVIDEX in Uganda. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by chief photographer in Athens, Thanassis Stavrakis.

