Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Argentina 17, Britain 12

Britain 17 (Lautaro Bazan Velez, Ignacio Mendy, Marcos Moneta tries; Santiago Mare conversion), Argentina 12 (Ben Harris, Ollie Lindsay-Hague tries; Dan Bibby conversion) HT: 12-5

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.