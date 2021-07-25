On Air: GolfDMV
Argentina beats Egypt 1-0 in men’s Olympic soccer

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 7:56 am
SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Facundo Medina scored to give Argentina a 1-0 victory over Egypt in men’s Olympic soccer on Sunday.

The defender netted from a low shot seven minutes into the second half as Argentina recovered from its opening loss to Australia in Group C.

Argentina will face Spain on Wednesday while Egypt, which has one point, plays Australia.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

