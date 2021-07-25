Argentina beats Egypt 1-0 in men’s Olympic soccer

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Facundo Medina scored to give Argentina a 1-0 victory over Egypt in men’s Olympic soccer on Sunday.

The defender netted from a low shot seven minutes into the second half as Argentina recovered from its opening loss to Australia in Group C.

Argentina will face Spain on Wednesday while Egypt, which has one point, plays Australia.

