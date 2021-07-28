Trending:
Arizona 3, Texas 2

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 11:03 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 3 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0
VanMeter 3b 4 1 1 0 White rf 3 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 García cf 4 1 1 0
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1
Peralta lf 3 1 1 1 Ibáñez 2b 4 0 1 0
Young 2b 2 0 0 1 Terry dh 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Dahl pr 0 0 0 0
Varsho cf 3 1 1 1 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 1
Holaday c 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 1 0
J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0
Arizona 010 000 110 3
Texas 000 200 000 2

LOB_Arizona 2, Texas 6. 2B_VanMeter (8), García (11), Ibáñez (5). HR_Peralta (5), Varsho (5). SB_Trevino (1), VanMeter (1). SF_Young (1), Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner W,5-6 7 4 2 2 1 4
Soria H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Clippard S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Texas
Lyles 7 2 2 2 2 6
B.Martin L,2-3 1 1 1 1 0 1
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:42. A_26,607 (40,300).

