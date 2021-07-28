Arizona 3, Texas 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|White rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Young 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Terry dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dahl pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|010
|000
|110
|—
|3
|Texas
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
LOB_Arizona 2, Texas 6. 2B_VanMeter (8), García (11), Ibáñez (5). HR_Peralta (5), Varsho (5). SB_Trevino (1), VanMeter (1). SF_Young (1), Culberson (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner W,5-6
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Soria H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles
|7
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|B.Martin L,2-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:42. A_26,607 (40,300).
Copyright
