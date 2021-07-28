Arizona 3, Texas 2

Arizona Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 3 3 3 Totals 32 2 6 2 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 VanMeter 3b 4 1 1 0 White rf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 García cf 4 1 1 0 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1 Peralta lf 3 1 1 1 Ibáñez 2b 4 0 1 0 Young 2b 2 0 0 1 Terry dh 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Dahl pr 0 0 0 0 Varsho cf 3 1 1 1 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 1 Holaday c 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0

Arizona 010 000 110 — 3 Texas 000 200 000 — 2

LOB_Arizona 2, Texas 6. 2B_VanMeter (8), García (11), Ibáñez (5). HR_Peralta (5), Varsho (5). SB_Trevino (1), VanMeter (1). SF_Young (1), Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Bumgarner W,5-6 7 4 2 2 1 4 Soria H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2 Clippard S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2

Texas Lyles 7 2 2 2 2 6 B.Martin L,2-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:42. A_26,607 (40,300).

