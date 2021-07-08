Arizona 6, Colorado 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|3
|2
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.289
|Hampson cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.040
|b-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|2
|6
|
|Rojas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Escobar 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.255
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|P.Smith cf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Varsho c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.149
|Castellanos p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|a-Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|c-Fairchild ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|000
|000
|130_4
|10
|0
|Arizona
|030
|000
|30x_6
|9
|2
a-struck out for Castellanos in the 4th. b-grounded out for Senzatela in the 7th. c-singled for Peacock in the 7th. d-lined out for Kinley in the 8th.
E_Ahmed (6), Varsho (3). LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 5. 2B_McMahon (16), P.Smith (16). HR_Díaz (7), off Peacock; Escobar (19), off Kinley. RBIs_Díaz (17), McMahon (46), Cron (33), Ahmed (15), Varsho (4), Castellanos (1), Escobar 3 (58). SB_Story (16). SF_Castellanos. S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Rodgers 2, Tapia, Cron); Arizona 1 (Varsho). RISP_Colorado 2 for 7; Arizona 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Díaz.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Escobar, Walker; Escobar, Ahmed, P.Smith).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 2-8
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|105
|4.58
|Gilbreath
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|7.98
|Kinley
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.75
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.66
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castellanos
|4
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|2.30
|Peacock, W, 3-6
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|43
|5.59
|Mantiply
|0
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.35
|de Geus, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.86
|Soria, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.24
Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, de Geus 1-1. HBP_Castellanos (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:02. A_7,852 (48,686).
