Arizona 6, Colorado 4

July 8, 2021 12:58 am
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 10 3 2 6
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .289
Hampson cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Story ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Blackmon rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .267
Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .266
McMahon 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .255
Cron 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Díaz c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .205
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .040
b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 9 6 2 6
Rojas rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Escobar 2b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .255
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .223
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .246
P.Smith cf-1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .266
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .221
Varsho c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .149
Castellanos p 0 0 0 1 0 0
a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
c-Fairchild ph-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Colorado 000 000 130_4 10 0
Arizona 030 000 30x_6 9 2

a-struck out for Castellanos in the 4th. b-grounded out for Senzatela in the 7th. c-singled for Peacock in the 7th. d-lined out for Kinley in the 8th.

E_Ahmed (6), Varsho (3). LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 5. 2B_McMahon (16), P.Smith (16). HR_Díaz (7), off Peacock; Escobar (19), off Kinley. RBIs_Díaz (17), McMahon (46), Cron (33), Ahmed (15), Varsho (4), Castellanos (1), Escobar 3 (58). SB_Story (16). SF_Castellanos. S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Rodgers 2, Tapia, Cron); Arizona 1 (Varsho). RISP_Colorado 2 for 7; Arizona 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Díaz.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Escobar, Walker; Escobar, Ahmed, P.Smith).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 2-8 6 7 3 3 1 5 105 4.58
Gilbreath 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 17 7.98
Kinley 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.75
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.66
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castellanos 4 4 0 0 1 2 60 2.30
Peacock, W, 3-6 3 3 1 1 1 2 43 5.59
Mantiply 0 2 3 2 0 0 14 4.35
de Geus, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.86
Soria, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.24

Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, de Geus 1-1. HBP_Castellanos (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:02. A_7,852 (48,686).

