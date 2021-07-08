Arizona 6, Colorado 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 3 2 6 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .289 Hampson cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Story ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Blackmon rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .267 Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .266 McMahon 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .255 Cron 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Díaz c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .205 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .040 b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 9 6 2 6 Rojas rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Escobar 2b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .255 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .223 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cabrera 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .246 P.Smith cf-1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .266 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .221 Varsho c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .149 Castellanos p 0 0 0 1 0 0 — a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 c-Fairchild ph-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000

Colorado 000 000 130_4 10 0 Arizona 030 000 30x_6 9 2

a-struck out for Castellanos in the 4th. b-grounded out for Senzatela in the 7th. c-singled for Peacock in the 7th. d-lined out for Kinley in the 8th.

E_Ahmed (6), Varsho (3). LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 5. 2B_McMahon (16), P.Smith (16). HR_Díaz (7), off Peacock; Escobar (19), off Kinley. RBIs_Díaz (17), McMahon (46), Cron (33), Ahmed (15), Varsho (4), Castellanos (1), Escobar 3 (58). SB_Story (16). SF_Castellanos. S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Rodgers 2, Tapia, Cron); Arizona 1 (Varsho). RISP_Colorado 2 for 7; Arizona 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Díaz.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Escobar, Walker; Escobar, Ahmed, P.Smith).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 2-8 6 7 3 3 1 5 105 4.58 Gilbreath 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 17 7.98 Kinley 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.75 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.66

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castellanos 4 4 0 0 1 2 60 2.30 Peacock, W, 3-6 3 3 1 1 1 2 43 5.59 Mantiply 0 2 3 2 0 0 14 4.35 de Geus, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.86 Soria, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.24

Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, de Geus 1-1. HBP_Castellanos (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:02. A_7,852 (48,686).

