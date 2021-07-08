Trending:
Arizona 6, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 12:58 am
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 10 3 Totals 32 6 9 6
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 Rojas rf 3 1 0 0
Hampson cf 5 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Story ss 5 0 1 0 Escobar 2b 4 1 3 3
Blackmon rf 4 1 3 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0
Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 1 3 1 de Geus p 0 0 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 1 1 Soria p 0 0 0 0
Díaz c 4 1 2 1 Cabrera 3b 4 1 0 0
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 P.Smith cf-1b 4 1 2 0
b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Varsho c 3 0 1 1
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Castellanos p 0 0 0 1
d-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 a-Young ph 1 0 0 0
Givens p 0 0 0 0 Peacock p 0 0 0 0
c-Fairchild ph-cf 1 1 1 0
Colorado 000 000 130 4
Arizona 030 000 30x 6

E_Ahmed (6), Varsho (3). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 5. 2B_McMahon (16), P.Smith (16). HR_Díaz (7), Escobar (19). SB_Story (16). SF_Castellanos (1). S_Senzatela (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela, L, 2-8 6 7 3 3 1 5
Gilbreath 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Kinley 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Castellanos 4 4 0 0 1 2
Peacock, W, 3-6 3 3 1 1 1 2
Mantiply 0 2 3 2 0 0
de Geus, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Soria, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Castellanos (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:02. A_7,852 (48,686).

