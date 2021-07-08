Arizona 6, Colorado 4

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith cf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|b-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|d-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|c-Fairchild ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|130
|—
|4
|Arizona
|030
|000
|30x
|—
|6
E_Ahmed (6), Varsho (3). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 5. 2B_McMahon (16), P.Smith (16). HR_Díaz (7), Escobar (19). SB_Story (16). SF_Castellanos (1). S_Senzatela (7).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela, L, 2-8
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Gilbreath
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kinley
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castellanos
|4
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Peacock, W, 3-6
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Mantiply
|0
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|de Geus, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Castellanos (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:02. A_7,852 (48,686).
