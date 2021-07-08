Arizona 6, Colorado 4

Colorado Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 10 3 Totals 32 6 9 6 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 Rojas rf 3 1 0 0 Hampson cf 5 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Story ss 5 0 1 0 Escobar 2b 4 1 3 3 Blackmon rf 4 1 3 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 1 3 1 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 0 1 1 Soria p 0 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 1 2 1 Cabrera 3b 4 1 0 0 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 P.Smith cf-1b 4 1 2 0 b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Varsho c 3 0 1 1 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Castellanos p 0 0 0 1 d-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 c-Fairchild ph-cf 1 1 1 0

Colorado 000 000 130 — 4 Arizona 030 000 30x — 6

E_Ahmed (6), Varsho (3). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 5. 2B_McMahon (16), P.Smith (16). HR_Díaz (7), Escobar (19). SB_Story (16). SF_Castellanos (1). S_Senzatela (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Senzatela, L, 2-8 6 7 3 3 1 5 Gilbreath 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Kinley 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0

Arizona Castellanos 4 4 0 0 1 2 Peacock, W, 3-6 3 3 1 1 1 2 Mantiply 0 2 3 2 0 0 de Geus, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Soria, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Castellanos (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:02. A_7,852 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.