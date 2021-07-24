Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|1
|
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fairchild ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Young ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mills p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Varsho c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelly p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera ph-3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Duffy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|020
|302
|—
|7
|Chicago
|001
|100
|001
|—
|3
DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Escobar (14), Kelly (1), Cabrera 2 (15), Mills (1), Rizzo (16). 3B_Bryant (2). HR_Varsho (4), Young (6), Contreras (15).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelly W,7-7
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Clippard H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Faria
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|de Geus
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Winkler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chafin L,0-2
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Megill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brothers
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
Chafin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Kelly (Contreras). WP_de Geus.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:15. A_37,190 (41,649).
