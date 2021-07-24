On Air: Motley Fool Money
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 7:28 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 33 3 7 1
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 0 1 0
Fairchild ph 0 0 0 0 Bryant lf 3 0 2 0
Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 1 1 1
Young ph 1 1 1 2 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0
Faria p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0
Escobar 3b-2b 5 0 2 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Walker 1b 5 0 0 0 Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0
Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0
P.Smith cf 2 1 0 0 Hoerner 2b 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 Mills p 1 1 1 0
Varsho c 4 2 2 3 Happ ph 1 0 0 0
Kelly p 2 0 1 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Cabrera ph-3b 2 1 2 2 Duffy 3b 1 0 0 0
Arizona 000 020 302 7
Chicago 001 100 001 3

DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Escobar (14), Kelly (1), Cabrera 2 (15), Mills (1), Rizzo (16). 3B_Bryant (2). HR_Varsho (4), Young (6), Contreras (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Kelly W,7-7 6 5 2 2 1 6
Clippard H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Faria 0 0 0 0 0 0
de Geus 1 2 1 1 0 2
Chicago
Mills 5 3 2 2 2 1
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chafin L,0-2 0 2 3 3 2 0
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Megill 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Brothers 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0

Chafin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Kelly (Contreras). WP_de Geus.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:15. A_37,190 (41,649).

