Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 7:28 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 9 7 5 4
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .189
Fairchild ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Young ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .224
Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Escobar 3b-2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Walker 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .254
P.Smith cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .267
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .226
Varsho c 4 2 2 3 0 0 .200
Kelly p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .083
Cabrera ph-3b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .247
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 1 1 10
Ortega cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Bryant lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .266
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .241
Contreras c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .239
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Hoerner 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301
Mills p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .067
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Duffy 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Arizona 000 020 302_7 9 0
Chicago 001 100 001_3 7 0

a-grounded out for Mills in the 5th. b-doubled for Kelly in the 7th. c- for VanMeter in the 7th. d-grounded out for Fairchild in the 7th. e-homered for Ramirez in the 9th. f-struck out for Brothers in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Escobar (14), Kelly (1), Cabrera 2 (15), Mills (1), Rizzo (16). 3B_Bryant (2). HR_Varsho (4), off Mills; Young (6), off Brothers; Contreras (15), off Kelly. RBIs_Varsho 3 (15), Cabrera 2 (30), Young 2 (12), Contreras (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Walker, Calhoun, Escobar, Varsho); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Báez). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Reddick, Báez, Contreras. GIDP_Walker, Báez.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, VanMeter, Walker); Chicago 1 (Báez, Hoerner, Rizzo).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kelly W,7-7 6 5 2 2 1 6 77 4.39
Clippard H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Ramirez H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.57
Faria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.19
de Geus 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.12
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mills 5 3 2 2 2 1 86 4.55
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.62
Chafin L,0-2 0 2 3 3 2 0 21 2.06
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.95
Megill 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 11.57
Brothers 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 15 4.58

Faria pitched to 0 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-0, Brothers 2-0. HBP_Kelly (Contreras). WP_de Geus.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:15. A_37,190 (41,649).

