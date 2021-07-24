Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 9 7 5 4 VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .189 Fairchild ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Young ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .224 Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Escobar 3b-2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Walker 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .254 P.Smith cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .267 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .226 Varsho c 4 2 2 3 0 0 .200 Kelly p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .083 Cabrera ph-3b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .247

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 1 1 10 Ortega cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Bryant lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .266 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .241 Contreras c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .239 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Hoerner 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Mills p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .067 Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Duffy 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266

Arizona 000 020 302_7 9 0 Chicago 001 100 001_3 7 0

a-grounded out for Mills in the 5th. b-doubled for Kelly in the 7th. c- for VanMeter in the 7th. d-grounded out for Fairchild in the 7th. e-homered for Ramirez in the 9th. f-struck out for Brothers in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Escobar (14), Kelly (1), Cabrera 2 (15), Mills (1), Rizzo (16). 3B_Bryant (2). HR_Varsho (4), off Mills; Young (6), off Brothers; Contreras (15), off Kelly. RBIs_Varsho 3 (15), Cabrera 2 (30), Young 2 (12), Contreras (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Walker, Calhoun, Escobar, Varsho); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Báez). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Reddick, Báez, Contreras. GIDP_Walker, Báez.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, VanMeter, Walker); Chicago 1 (Báez, Hoerner, Rizzo).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kelly W,7-7 6 5 2 2 1 6 77 4.39 Clippard H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Ramirez H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.57 Faria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.19 de Geus 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.12

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mills 5 3 2 2 2 1 86 4.55 Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.62 Chafin L,0-2 0 2 3 3 2 0 21 2.06 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.95 Megill 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 11.57 Brothers 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 15 4.58

Faria pitched to 0 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-0, Brothers 2-0. HBP_Kelly (Contreras). WP_de Geus.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:15. A_37,190 (41,649).

