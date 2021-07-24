Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|5
|4
|
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Fairchild ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Young ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Escobar 3b-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|P.Smith cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Varsho c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|Kelly p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Cabrera ph-3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|1
|1
|10
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Mills p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duffy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Arizona
|000
|020
|302_7
|9
|0
|Chicago
|001
|100
|001_3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Mills in the 5th. b-doubled for Kelly in the 7th. c- for VanMeter in the 7th. d-grounded out for Fairchild in the 7th. e-homered for Ramirez in the 9th. f-struck out for Brothers in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Escobar (14), Kelly (1), Cabrera 2 (15), Mills (1), Rizzo (16). 3B_Bryant (2). HR_Varsho (4), off Mills; Young (6), off Brothers; Contreras (15), off Kelly. RBIs_Varsho 3 (15), Cabrera 2 (30), Young 2 (12), Contreras (34).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Walker, Calhoun, Escobar, Varsho); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Báez). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Reddick, Báez, Contreras. GIDP_Walker, Báez.
DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, VanMeter, Walker); Chicago 1 (Báez, Hoerner, Rizzo).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly W,7-7
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|77
|4.39
|Clippard H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Ramirez H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.57
|Faria
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.19
|de Geus
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.12
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|86
|4.55
|Winkler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.62
|Chafin L,0-2
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|21
|2.06
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.95
|Megill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|11.57
|Brothers
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|4.58
Faria pitched to 0 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-0, Brothers 2-0. HBP_Kelly (Contreras). WP_de Geus.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:15. A_37,190 (41,649).
