Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

At Arlington, Texas

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 1:29 am
< a min read
      
Jamaica 0 0—0
United States 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Hoppe 1 (Roldan), 83rd minute.

Yellow cards_Burke, Jam, 30th; Turgott, Jam, 50th; Lowe, Jam, 89th. Red cards_None.

Referee_César Ramos, Mexico. Linesmen_Alberto Morin, Mexico; Miguel Hernandez, Mexico.

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

A_41,318.

Lineups

Jamaica_Andre Blake; Alvas Powell (Oniel Fisher, 28th), Damion Lowe, Liam Moore, 2Kemar Lawrence; Junior Flemmings (Tyreek Magee, 86th), Devon Williams, Daniel Johnson, Blair Turgott (Shamar Nicholson, 74th); Cory Burke (Andre Gray, 74th), Boby Reid

United States_Matt Turner; Sam Vines, James Sands, Miles Robinson; Shaq Moore (Reggie Cannon, 84th), Kellyn Acosta, Gianluca Busio, Daryl Dike (Gyasi Zardes, 63rd); Sebastian Lletget, Matthew Hoppe (Nicholas Gioacchini, 84th), Paul Arriola (Cristian Roldan, 63rd)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon