Sports News

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:40 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 12 11 12 5 11
Adrianza rf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .254
Albies 2b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .259
Freeman 1b 3 3 1 0 2 0 .291
Riley 3b 5 2 2 6 0 1 .288
Swanson ss 4 1 2 2 1 1 .243
Vogt c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Almonte lf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .228
Heredia cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .245
Morton p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .132
Santana p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 2 8
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .298
McNeil 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .271
Alonso 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .262
Do.Smith lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Y.Díaz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pillar lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Conforto rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .209
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .229
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .342
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Guillorme ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .301
Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Drury lf-3b 3 2 3 2 0 0 .265
Atlanta 222 402 000_12 11 0
New York 001 020 200_5 10 1

a-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Greene in the 9th.

E_Banda (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 7. 2B_Swanson (25), Adrianza (7), Conforto (10), Alonso (13), McNeil (8). HR_Albies (17), off Eickhoff; Almonte (4), off Eickhoff; Riley (18), off Eickhoff; Riley (19), off Y.Díaz; McNeil (5), off Morton; Drury (3), off Santana. RBIs_Swanson 2 (49), Albies 2 (68), Almonte 2 (18), Riley 6 (56), Alonso (60), McNeil 2 (22), Drury 2 (8). S_Eickhoff.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Almonte); New York 5 (Nido, Do.Smith, Y.Díaz, Alonso). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; New York 1 for 7.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton W,10-3 5 5 3 3 2 5 89 3.72
Santana 2 2 2 2 0 2 27 3.60
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 8.44
Tomlin 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 5.62
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff L,0-2 3 1-3 7 10 10 5 4 80 8.69
Y.Díaz 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 3 50 3.86
Dr.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 2.70
Banda 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.06

Inherited runners-scored_Y.Díaz 1-0. IBB_off Eickhoff (Freeman). HBP_Eickhoff (Adrianza).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:10. A_24,000 (41,922).

