Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|12
|11
|12
|5
|11
|
|Adrianza rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.259
|Freeman 1b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Riley 3b
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|1
|.288
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.243
|Vogt c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Almonte lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Heredia cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Morton p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Santana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Y.Díaz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pillar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Guillorme ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Eickhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Drury lf-3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Atlanta
|222
|402
|000_12
|11
|0
|New York
|001
|020
|200_5
|10
|1
a-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Greene in the 9th.
E_Banda (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 7. 2B_Swanson (25), Adrianza (7), Conforto (10), Alonso (13), McNeil (8). HR_Albies (17), off Eickhoff; Almonte (4), off Eickhoff; Riley (18), off Eickhoff; Riley (19), off Y.Díaz; McNeil (5), off Morton; Drury (3), off Santana. RBIs_Swanson 2 (49), Albies 2 (68), Almonte 2 (18), Riley 6 (56), Alonso (60), McNeil 2 (22), Drury 2 (8). S_Eickhoff.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Almonte); New York 5 (Nido, Do.Smith, Y.Díaz, Alonso). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; New York 1 for 7.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton W,10-3
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|89
|3.72
|Santana
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|27
|3.60
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|8.44
|Tomlin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.62
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff L,0-2
|3
|1-3
|7
|10
|10
|5
|4
|80
|8.69
|Y.Díaz
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|50
|3.86
|Dr.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.70
|Banda
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.06
Inherited runners-scored_Y.Díaz 1-0. IBB_off Eickhoff (Freeman). HBP_Eickhoff (Adrianza).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:10. A_24,000 (41,922).
