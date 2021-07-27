Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5

|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|12
|11
|12
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Adrianza rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Freeman 1b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Riley 3b
|5
|2
|2
|6
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Y.Díaz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Heredia cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morton p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Eickhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury lf-3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Atlanta
|222
|402
|000
|—
|12
|New York
|001
|020
|200
|—
|5
E_Banda (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 7. 2B_Swanson (25), Adrianza (7), Conforto (10), Alonso (13), McNeil (8). HR_Albies (17), Almonte (4), Riley 2 (19), McNeil (5), Drury (3). S_Eickhoff (3).
|Atlanta
|Morton W,10-3
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Santana
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tomlin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Eickhoff L,0-2
|3
|1-3
|7
|10
|10
|5
|4
|Y.Díaz
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Dr.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Banda
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Eickhoff (Adrianza).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:10. A_24,000 (41,922).
