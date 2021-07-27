On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:40 pm
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 12 11 12 Totals 36 5 10 5
Adrianza rf 3 2 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 2 1 2 McNeil 2b 5 1 2 2
Freeman 1b 3 3 1 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 2 1
Riley 3b 5 2 2 6 Do.Smith lf 2 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 1 2 2 Y.Díaz p 1 0 0 0
Vogt c 5 0 0 0 Pillar lf 1 0 0 0
Almonte lf 5 1 2 2 Conforto rf 4 0 2 0
Heredia cf 5 0 1 0 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0
Morton p 3 1 1 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Santana p 1 0 0 0 Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0
Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Guillorme ss 3 2 1 0
Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0
Drury lf-3b 3 2 3 2
Atlanta 222 402 000 12
New York 001 020 200 5

E_Banda (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 7. 2B_Swanson (25), Adrianza (7), Conforto (10), Alonso (13), McNeil (8). HR_Albies (17), Almonte (4), Riley 2 (19), McNeil (5), Drury (3). S_Eickhoff (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton W,10-3 5 5 3 3 2 5
Santana 2 2 2 2 0 2
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tomlin 1 2 0 0 0 0
New York
Eickhoff L,0-2 3 1-3 7 10 10 5 4
Y.Díaz 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 3
Dr.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 3
Banda 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Eickhoff (Adrianza).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:10. A_24,000 (41,922).

