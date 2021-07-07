On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 6:15 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 14 18 13 Totals 40 3 14 3
Acuña Jr. rf 5 3 3 1 Frazier 2b 5 0 2 0
Freeman 1b 6 1 2 0 Hayes 3b 4 1 2 0
Albies 2b 3 1 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0
Adrianza ph-2b 2 2 2 2 Stallings c 5 1 1 3
Riley 3b 4 0 2 2 Nogowski 1b-p 5 0 4 0
Arcia lf 4 0 1 2 Difo rf 4 0 1 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss 5 0 1 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Oliva lf 4 0 1 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Crowe p 2 0 0 0
Inciarte ph-cf 2 1 1 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 5 2 3 1 Castro ph 1 0 0 0
Heredia cf-lf 4 1 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Lucroy c 3 1 1 1 Shreve p 0 0 0 0
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Keller p 0 0 0 0
Almonte ph-lf 3 2 2 4 Gamel ph 1 0 1 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0
Tucker 1b 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 101 005 070 14
Pittsburgh 300 000 000 3

E_Difo (4). DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 11, Pittsburgh 14. 2B_Albies (24), Riley (13), Inciarte (2), Swanson (18), Adrianza (6), Hayes (8), Difo (5), Oliva (1), Frazier (25). HR_Acuña Jr. (24), Almonte (2), Stallings (6). SB_Frazier (5), Swanson (6). S_Lucroy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Smyly W,7-3 5 9 3 3 3 4
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Greene 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Minter H,18 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Webb 2 2 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Crowe 4 2-3 6 2 2 2 4
Holmes 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Crick L,1-1 BS,0-1 1-3 2 4 4 2 0
Shreve 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Keller 1 0 0 0 2 0
Underwood Jr. 1 8 7 7 0 0
Nogowski 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Underwood Jr..

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, John Bacon.

T_4:08. A_10,094 (38,747).

