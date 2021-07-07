Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|14
|18
|13
|
|Totals
|40
|3
|14
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adrianza ph-2b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Stallings c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Nogowski 1b-p
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
|Arcia lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Difo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oliva lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crowe p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte ph-lf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tucker 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|101
|005
|070
|—
|14
|Pittsburgh
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Difo (4). DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 11, Pittsburgh 14. 2B_Albies (24), Riley (13), Inciarte (2), Swanson (18), Adrianza (6), Hayes (8), Difo (5), Oliva (1), Frazier (25). HR_Acuña Jr. (24), Almonte (2), Stallings (6). SB_Frazier (5), Swanson (6). S_Lucroy (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly W,7-3
|5
|
|9
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Chavez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minter H,18
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Webb
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crowe
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Holmes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crick L,1-1 BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Shreve
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|8
|7
|7
|0
|0
|Nogowski
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Underwood Jr..
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, John Bacon.
T_4:08. A_10,094 (38,747).
